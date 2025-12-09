Incoming NHK Chief Vows to Stop Viewer Fee Revenue Drop

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tatsuhiko Inoue, the next president of Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, pledged Tuesday to make utmost efforts to stop its viewer few revenue from declining.

"I am committed to securing human resources and halting the decline of viewer fee revenue at any cost to uphold our unwavering mission as the country's public broadcaster," Inoue, currently NHK's executive vice president, told a press conference in Tokyo.

NHK has suffered losses for two years in a row through fiscal 2024 due partly to cuts in viewer fees. Inoue expressed his determination to "put maximum effort" into helping NHK return to profitability.

He will be the first NHK president from within the broadcaster in 18 years. Inoue is set to assume the post Jan. 25 next year. All six people who served in the top NHK post after Genichi Hashimoto stepped down as president in 2008, including incumbent Nobuo Inaba, were business leaders.

Inoue, who joined NHK in 1980, has served as its political news desk chief and president of subsidiary Broadcasting Satellite System Corp. before taking up the current post in 2023.

