Startup Tests Drone Delivery over Railroad in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisoma, Fukushima Pref., Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup Eams Robotics Co. tested a delivery service using a drone that flew over a railroad track in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Tuesday.

It was the first drone flight above a railroad track out of the sight of an operator in an inhabited area in the country.

The test was conducted jointly with Deloitte Tohmatsu. ACSL provided the drone. Sagawa Express Co. and East Japan Railway Co. cooperated with the test.

The drone flew in an area of 3.5 kilometers from east to west by 2.4 kilometers from north to south. It flew over a railroad track on the JR Joban Line, unloaded a package at a certain point and collected another package in a separate location before returning to its starting point.

"We'll improve technology to help drones fit in the society so that people will understand how safe drones are," an Eams Robotics official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]