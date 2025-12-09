Aomori Quake Causes Parcel Delays, Temporary Store Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A massive earthquake that mainly hit Aomori Prefecture and other parts of Japan's Tohoku northeastern region Monday night has caused impacts on local economic activities, such as delays in parcel delivery services and temporary closures of convenience stores.

The temblor registered up to upper 6, the second-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, and companies with bases in Tohoku and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido scrambled to assess possible damage on Tuesday.

Yamato Transport Co. said that disruptions in ferry and railway services have led to delays in the arrivals of parcels to and from Hokkaido. Sagawa Express Co. reported similar delays.

Japan Post Co., which operates the Yu-Pack brand service, said that deliveries of parcels between Hokkaido as well as some Tohoku areas, and other regions have been delayed by about a day.

In response to the Japan Meteorological Agency's tsunami warnings issued to some areas in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefecture, part of Tohoku, following the quake, convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. suspended operations at up to about 60 stores in the areas to evacuate employees. The stores gradually resumed operations after the warnings were lifted.

