Takaichi Mum on Tougher Rules for Political Donations

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, at a parliamentary meeting Wednesday, avoided answering a question about an opposition-sponsored bill to toughen rules on donations to political parties from companies and organizations.

At the House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting, Soichiro Okuno of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan urged Takaichi to give her blessing to the bill, jointly submitted by the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito.

"I will refrain from answering the question concerning the content of the lawmaker-initiated legislation," the prime minister responded.

Okuno also asked Takaichi if she believes that the issue of politics and money, including a high-profile funds scandal involving her Liberal Democratic Party, has been addressed.

But Takaichi said only, "I expect the Diet to discuss (the issue) and reach a conclusion."

