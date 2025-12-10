U.S. Slams China over Radar Use on Japanese Jets

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. State Department criticized Beijing on Tuesday over the Chinese military's use of radar on Japanese fighter jets.

"China's actions are not conducive to regional peace and stability," a State Department spokesperson said in the first comment by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump on the radar dispute between Japan and China.

"The U.S.-Japan Alliance is stronger and more united than ever," the spokesperson said. "Our commitment to our ally Japan is unwavering, and we are in close contact on this and other issues."

Trump himself has not clarified his stance on tensions that have flared up between Tokyo and Beijing since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks last month about a Taiwan conflict.

The president may be seeking to distance himself from the Japan-China spat out of concerns about the impact on trade negotiations with Beijing, according to people familiar with the situation.

