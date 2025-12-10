U.S. Must Not Sacrifice Japan for China: Ex-U.S. Official

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan should not be sacrificed for U.S.-China reconciliation, Daniel Kritenbrink, former U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said in his lecture at a think tank on Tuesday.

Kritenbrink said that China is “trying to drive a wedge between Washington and Tokyo” as it is mounting pressure on the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose recent remarks on possible contingencies over the Taiwan Strait have angered China.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be refraining from getting involved in the tension between Japan and China, prioritizing its trade negotiations with the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“The Trump administration pursues a tactical stabilization and fragile truce with China,” Kritenbrink said, demanding that “this rapprochement not come at Japan’s expense.”

“The United States should do more to ensure current tensions do not spiral out of control,” he added.

