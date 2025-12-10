Japan FY 2025 Extra Budget Certain to Be Enacted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's fiscal 2025 draft supplementary budget is now certain to be enacted during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, or parliament, which ends Dec. 17, as two opposition parties are set to support it.

"We'll vote in favor of the draft budget," Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters Wednesday, welcoming the government's adoption of the opposition party's proposals, including scrapping the provisional gasoline tax surcharge.

Komeito, which dissolved its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in October and is now in the opposition camp, has notified the ruling side of its intention to back the budget plan, following the inclusion of its proposal to pay an additional child allowance of 20,000 yen per child in the draft.

Although Komeito is currently in talks with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to submit a motion to modify the draft budget, the party plans to vote for the budget even if the motion is rejected.

According to a senior Komeito official, many party members said at a meeting Wednesday that the party should back the budget bill.

