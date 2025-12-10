Services on JR Hachinohe Line Suspended after Earthquake

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. has suspended all services on the Hachinohe line in the northeastern prefectures of Aomori and Iwate as a powerful quake Monday night inflicted damage to elevated bridges.

The company has not said when it would restart services on the 64.9-kilometer line between Hachinohe and Kuji stations.

Damage has been detected on some 20 locations of elevated bridges in Hachinohe, according to JR East. Outer concrete walls of bridge pillars were found to have peeled off, exposing steel frames inside.

JR East scrapped a section of the unprofitable Tsugaru line in Aomori after heavy rain damage in summer 2022. The company said that it is committed to restarting services on the Hachinohe line.

