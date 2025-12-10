Asahi Breweries Sales Fall at Faster Pace in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Breweries Ltd. said Wednesday that its sales fell at a faster pace in November than in the previous month, as shipments were delayed following a computer system failure due to a cyberattack on its parent company in late September.

Sales by Asahi Breweries dropped by over 20 pct year-on-year in November in value after falling by nearly 10 pct in the previous month as the company was forced to limit shipments of products for year-end gifts.

The combined sales volume of beer, “happoshu” quasi-beer and “third-segment” beer-like beverages at three major Japanese brewers, excluding Asahi Breweries, fell 7 pct in November, according to an industry estimate.

Sales of beer alone shrank 5 pct because of fewer shipment days than a year before, while those of happoshu and third-segment beverages each decreased 9 pct.

“Purchases have continued to be restrained since price increases by the four major brewers in April,” an industry official said.

