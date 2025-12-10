Hokkaido Governor OKs Restart of Tomari N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki on Wednesday announced his approval for the restart of the No. 3 reactor at Hokkaido Electric Power Co.'s Tomari nuclear power plant in the northernmost Japan prefecture.

Suzuki made the announcement at a meeting of the prefectural assembly of Hokkaido. The village of Tomari, which hosts the plant, and three nearby municipalities in Hokkaido have already expressed their approval.

The governor said that he will inform the Japanese government of his decision "at the earliest possible time."

Hokkaido Electric aims to restart the reactor as soon as possible in 2027.

The governor said that behind his approval were Hokkaido Electric's plan to lower its electricity rates following the restart as well as his view that ensuring a stable power supply and decarbonizing energy sources will lead to local economic growth.

