LDP Compiles Proposals to Address Crimes by Foreigners

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday drew up a set of proposals to address crimes by foreigners.

The package, among other things, calls on the National Police Agency to secure a list of interpreters to be dispatched to prefectural police departments to speed up investigations, and seeks to expand education programs for foreigners on Japanese laws and relevant ordinances.

The proposals compiled by the research commission on promoting public security and combating terrorism and cybercrimes will be submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi soon.

The committee also proposed strengthening cyberattack protection for small businesses, in response to a rapid increase in cases where companies and medical institutions were targeted by cybercrimes, including ransomware attakcs, by foreign-based offenders.

Former Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi, who chairs the panel, noted that the number of crimes by foreigners is rising in Japan, but said at the same time that the pace of growth is roughly on par with that for crimes committed by Japanese.

