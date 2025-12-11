Japan’s Sakaguchi, Kitagawa Receive Nobel Prizes

Newsfrom Japan

Stockholm, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese scientists Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa received the 2025 Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine and Chemistry, respectively, at the award ceremony in Stockholm on Wednesday evening.

Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old distinguished honorary professor at the University of Osaka, and Kitagawa, a 74-year-old distinguished professor at Kyoto University, were each presented a medal and diploma by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf.

The Japanese laureates were met with loud applause from the audience as they walked to the center of the stage, received the medals and diplomas and shook hands with the Swedish king.

“It’s a great honor,” Sakaguchi told reporters after the ceremony. “It’s a special day in my life.”

Kitagawa took photographs with his fellow researchers.

