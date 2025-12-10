Takaichi Keen to Meet with Trump Soon amid Chinese Pressure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that she hopes to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump "as soon as possible" amid growing pressure from China.

She made the remark at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting in response to Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, who called for stronger Japan-U.S. cooperation.

Noting that Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January, Tamaki suggested that this could be an opportunity for a Takaichi-Trump meeting.

Takaichi indicated her willingness to consider the proposal, saying: "It's not limited to Davos. I can visit Washington. It could also be when President Trump travels abroad."

China is increasing its pressure on Japan after Takaichi said in parliament in November that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]