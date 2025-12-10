World's 1st Autonomous Passenger Ship to Start Service in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Foundation said Wednesday that a regular passenger ferry using autonomous navigation technology will begin commercial operations by the end of next March at the earliest.

According to the foundation, it will be the first time in the world that a regular passenger ship carrying ordinary passengers will be operated commercially with automatic navigation technology.

The initiative is aimed at addressing ship crew shortages and reducing accidents caused by human error.

Under the autonomous ship project, a function that enables fully automatic operation under specific conditions has been installed in the Olympia Dream Seto, a ferry operated by Kokusai Ryobi Ferry Co., based in the western city of Okayama, between a port in the city in Okayama Prefecture and Shodoshima, an island in Kagawa Prefecture, also western Japan.

The ferry became the first ship certified by the Japanese government as an "autonomous ship."

