Japan to Mandate Steps against Customer Abuse in Oct. 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s labor ministry has decided to enforce on Oct. 1, 2026, a revised law obliging companies to prepare measures against customers’ harassment of their employees through abusive behavior.

The decision, made Wednesday, affects the revision of the comprehensive labor measures promotion law, which was enacted earlier this year.

Also on Wednesday, the ministry submitted draft guidelines for such measures to a ministerial panel, showing examples of customer abuse. Following necessary procedures, the guidelines will be finalized by February 2026.

As examples of customer abuse, the draft cites demands that are extremely difficult to meet, psychological attacks including slander and verbal abuse, and intimidating behavior such as shouting.

The draft also calls on companies to specify their countermeasures and establish consultation systems for employees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]