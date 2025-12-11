Nissan's Next Driver Assist to Be Available across Lineup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. has announced plans to equip a wide range of models, from small cars to luxury vehicles, with the next-generation version of its ProPilot driver-assistance system, which adopts autonomous-driving technology.

The system will use cutting-edge artificial intelligence software developed by British startup Wayve Technologies Ltd. and enable hands-free operation, the two companies said Wednesday.

Nissan plans to launch the first mass-produced vehicle with the next-generation system in Japan in fiscal 2027 before expanding to the United States and other overseas markets.

The move is aimed at turning around sluggish sales by boosting the appeal of Nissan vehicles.

Nissan and Wayve said they have signed agreements to co-develop the new system.

