4 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Wednesday.

Chinese official ships sailed in the Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands for the first time since Dec. 2.

The four Haijing ships intruded into the waters from a point near Uotsurijima, one of the islands, between around 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The Chinese ships left the Japanese waters by around 6 p.m.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

