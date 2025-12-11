Japan Mulls Excluding Large Firms from "Wage Hike" Tax Break

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are considering making large companies ineligible from fiscal 2026 for a program to reduce the corporate tax burden for firms that raise employee wages, it was learned Wednesday.

This comes as pay hikes have taken root at large companies, many of which are financially strong, and the effectiveness of the program is decreasing as a result.

On the other hand, the system will be maintained for small companies struggling to raise wages.

The government and the coalition of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, aim to reflect the plan in the fiscal 2026 tax system reform package, which is scheduled to be adopted by the end of this month.

Under the program, the corporate tax burden will be reduced for companies that increase the total wages of employees. To be eligible, large and midsize companies must raise their overall wages by at least 3 pct from the previous year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]