Nursing Homes Ponder Disaster Response after Aomori Quake

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The powerful earthquake that struck off Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Monday night has highlighted problems nursing homes there face in coping with disasters.

After the quake, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory that warns of a possible subsequent temblor off the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Sanriku Pacific coastal area of northeastern Japan.

The advisory, issued for the first time, covers 182 municipalities from Hokkaido down to Chiba Prefecture in eastern Japan for a week until midnight Monday. The government is urging residents in those places to stay ready to evacuate immediately if they feel any strong shaking.

While some care facilities for the elderly or people with disabilities say that they are prepared for such an emergency, others are less sure how to respond.

Yutaro Deto, 32, head of nursing home Horiguchi Hibari-en in Aomori's Misawa, said, "We are always alert to (the possibility of) disasters."

