Takaichi Ranked 3rd on Forbes List of Most Powerful Women

New York, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was ranked third on the Forbes 2025 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women, released Wednesday.

The U.S. business magazine said decisions by Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, “will shape East Asian power dynamics and global manufacturing stability.”

Forbes described Takaichi as a “hardline conservative.” A related story said she has already made a string of bold, sometimes controversial, statements. It cited her remark at a Future Investment Initiative conference in Tokyo earlier this month, “Today, I would like to conclude my speech with a famous line from (the popular Japanese manga series) Attack on Titan: ‘Just shut your mouths. And invest everything in me!'”

The ranking has been published annually since 2004. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen topped the list for the fourth straight year, followed by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. No other Japanese women were included.

