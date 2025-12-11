Japan Foreign Chief Eyes Middle East Trip in January

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is considering visiting the Middle East, including Israel and the Palestinian region, in mid-January 2026, informed sources said Thursday.

During the visit, Motegi is expected to meet with senior government officials and exchange views on achieving peace in the Gaza Strip, in hopes of conveying Japan's commitment to supporting efforts on improving the humanitarian situation and on reconstruction in Gaza to realize a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

It will be the first time for Motegi to travel abroad for bilateral talks since he became foreign minister again in October this year.

He is also considering visiting India to meet with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Amid China's intensifying pressure on Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks last month on a Taiwan contingency, Motegi is likely hoping to reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and strengthen Japan-India relations, including the Quad framework among the two nations plus the United States and Australia.

