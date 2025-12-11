Public Support for Takaichi Cabinet Dips to 59.9 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet fell 3.9 percentage points from the previous month to 59.9 pct in December, a monthly survey by Jiji Press showed Thursday.

The approval rate dipped after logging the second-highest level for a newly launched cabinet since 1960 in November. In the December poll, the disapproval rate stood at 13.6 pct.

When asked about reasons for backing the Takaichi cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 26.4 pct of respondents said Takaichi is a good leader, 20.3 pct said they trust the prime minister, 18.2 pct said they have a positive impression of the cabinet, and 12.5 pct said they favor its policies.

As reasons for disapproving of the cabinet, 5.3 pct said they cannot trust the cabinet, and 4.9 pct said they can expect little from it.

In the latest poll, 2,000 people aged 18 and over were interviewed nationwide over four days through Monday. Valid responses came from 56.6 pct of them.

