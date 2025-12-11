Over 40 Pct Back Restart of Nuclear Plants: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Over 40 pct of people in Japan support restarting nuclear power plants nationwide, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The survey found that 44.7 pct of respondents were in favor of bringing nuclear plants back online, while 26.1 pct were opposed. The remaining 29.2 pct said they had no opinion on the matter or that they do not know.

The results almost mirrored those of a survey conducted in July 2022 during the administration of then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in which 48.4 pct of respondents backed restarting nuclear plants, 27.9 pct objected, and 23.8 pct had no opinion or did not know.

In the latest survey, opponents outnumbered proponents among respondents who supported the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, with the proportion of those against resuming nuclear plants standing at 46.7 pct and 90.0 pct, respectively.

Among respondents who did not support any particular political party, 38.6 pct expressed support, while 27.6 pct were against.

