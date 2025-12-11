Japan's China Policy Lacking Strategy: Univ. of Tokyo Professor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's policy toward China lacks strategy, University of Tokyo professor Tomoko Ako said Thursday, at a time when tensions between the two countries are rising due in part to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark over a possible Taiwan contingency.

"Japan does not have a strategic policy toward China," Ako said in an online press conference.

"Japan cannot confront China merely by saying what it believes is right," she said, criticizing the Takaichi government's way of dealing with China and calling on Japan to strengthen the dissemination of information to the international community.

"Japan must analyze narratives that China spreads, and make its own claims," Ako said. Over a recent radar incident, the professor said, "Japan's explanations are difficult to understand compared with those from China."

"China has become good at conducting propaganda (to the world) while tightening its control on public opinion at home," she said. "Even the United States does not seem to support Japan's position," Ako added.

