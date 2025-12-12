Cancellations of Lodging Bookings on Rise amid Quake Advisory

Newsfrom Japan

Hachinohe, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japan Meteorological Agency advisory on possible future earthquakes, issued in the wake of Monday’s powerful quake off Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has led to cancellations of hotel bookings and suspensions of fishing operations.

The advisory, which will remain in place until the end of Monday, warns that a possible subsequent major temblor may strike off the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the Sanriku Pacific coastal area of northeastern Japan, calling on residents to take disaster prevention measures.

A woman in her 70s who runs a “ryokan” Japanese-style inn in the Aomori city of Hachinohe said that there were “five or six reservation cancellations, mainly by people who planned to visit on business.”

She voiced worry that a group reservation by a junior high school ice hockey team from outside the prefecture, scheduled for later this month, may be canceled as well. “We are urging guests to check evacuation sites and routes in advance to prepare for a big earthquake,” she said.

The temblor on Monday registered upper 6, the second-highest level on the country’s seismic intensity scale, in Hachinohe.

