BOJ Tankan Likely to Show Slightly Stronger Biz Sentiment

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan's "tankan" quarterly survey for December, due out Monday, is expected to show narrow improvements in business sentiment among both major Japanese manufacturers and nonmanufacturers, estimates by 11 private think tanks have shown.

The think tanks expect that the impact of high U.S. tariffs will be limited, and that private consumption will remain firm despite continuing inflation.

BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Ltd. said that the tankan outcome is likely to help the BOJ decide to raise the policy interest rate, as widely expected, at its policy-setting meeting over two days through Friday.

The think tanks forecast on average that the headline diffusion index for current sentiment among large manufacturers will stand at plus 15 in the upcoming report, up 1 point from the previous September survey.

Sentiment is seen propped up by a retreat in uncertainty regarding the U.S. tariffs, as well as higher earnings at exporters thanks to the cheap yen. "The benefits of the global artificial intelligence boom" are also providing support, according to Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co.

