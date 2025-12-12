JIP Leader Negative on Ending Coalition with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) leader Hirofumi Yoshimura on Thursday sounded negative about ending his party's coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party even if a bill regarding a reduction in House of Representatives seats is not put to a vote during the current parliamentary session.

On a radio program, Yoshimura indicated that even if a vote is not taken on the bill at the political reform special committee of the Lower House during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, or parliament, that would not mean that the coalition agreement between the LDP and the JIP was broken.

The JIP leader's flexibility may affect the maneuvering of both the ruling and opposition camps in the final phase of the Diet session, which is scheduled to end Wednesday.

The bill, setting a road map for a cut in the number of seats in the all-important Lower House, which stands at 465, was submitted to the chamber by the ruling parties on Dec. 5.

Regarding the envisaged reduction in Lower House seats, Yoshimura said that the LDP-JIP coalition agreement calls on the two parties to submit a related bill to the extraordinary Diet session and aim for enacting it during the session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]