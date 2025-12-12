Japanese Nobel Winners Recall Award Ceremony, Express Emotions

Newsfrom Japan

Stockholm, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The two Japanese winners of this year’s Nobel prizes expressed deep emotions as they recalled Wednesday’s award ceremony at a press conference in Stockholm the following day.

“It was a great honor,” said Shimon Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old distinguished honorary professor at the University of Osaka, one of the three winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Susumu Kitagawa, 74, distinguished professor at Kyoto University, one of the three winners of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, said that attending the award ceremony “made it feel real.”

Looking back on the moment when he was presented with a medal by Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf in the ceremony in the Swedish capital, Sakaguchi said, “I felt appreciation for the king and prize selection committee members, as well as people in the audience who had traveled a long way to be there, (including my family).”

Kitagawa drew laugher by saying, “I was worried about dropping my medal while shaking hands with the king.” He went on to say, “I had a deep feeling when I bowed before everyone.”

