Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Affirm Cooperation after China Radar Use

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed in their phone talks on Friday that their countries will maintain close communication and coordination following China's use of military radar on Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighters.

They expressed deep concerns over China's moves, including the recent joint flight of Chinese and Russian bombers near Japan.

The talks, which lasted some 40 minutes, were the first between the Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs after the radar incident, in which a Chinese fighter jet that flew from the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning directed radar at the Japanese ASDF jets over the high seas off the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Saturday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Koizumi and Hegseth also shared the view that China's moves do not contribute to regional peace and stability.

The two agreed to set up their face-to-face meeting in the United States in the beginning of next year.

