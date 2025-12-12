Lower House Seat Bill Unlikely to Be Enacted This Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--A bill related to a cut in the number of seats in Japan's House of Representatives is unlikely to be enacted during the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, or parliament, which ends Wednesday.

While senior officials of the ruling parties affirmed Friday that they do not rule out the option to extend the session, opposition parties remain strongly opposed to the bill, which was submitted by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, to the Lower House on Dec. 5.

The framework bill includes a clause stipulating that if the ruling and opposition blocs fail to reach a conclusion on the issue within the next year, 25 single-seat constituency seats and 20 proportional representation seats in the all-important lower chamber will be cut automatically.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others have taken issue with this clause. The Lower House currently has 465 seats--289 constituency seats and 176 proportional representation seats.

The bill has yet to be referred to the Lower House special committee on political reform, which is currently holding deliberations on three bills submitted by the ruling and opposition parties regarding a review of political donations from companies and other organizations.

