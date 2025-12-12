Nearly Half of Japanese Familiar with Loneliness, Isolation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Almost half of Japanese nationals feel familiar with loneliness and isolation, a government survey showed Friday.

According to the Cabinet Office's first public opinion survey on the issue, 48.4 pct of respondents answered they feel "familiar" or "rather familiar" with such feelings, while 49.6 pct chose "not familiar" or "rather do not feel it." The remaining 2.0 pct did not answer.

"It is important to spread awareness that anyone can face this issue," a Cabinet Office official said. Describing the survey as a "compass," the government plans to reflect the survey findings in its future policies.

Asked what comes to mind when thinking about loneliness and isolation, with multiple answers allowed, the top response was "something that affects mental and physical health," chosen by 60.2 pct, followed by "something anyone can experience at various stages of life," at 59.3 pct, and "something good to talk about with someone," at 45.5 pct.

As seen in an increase in suicides, loneliness and isolation became a pressing social problem especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which weakened people's links with others and society.

