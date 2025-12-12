Journalist Ito's Documentary Debuts in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--"Black Box Diaries," an Oscar-nominated film directed by Japanese journalist Shiori Ito documenting her experience after suffering sexual violence, was released in Japan on Friday.

"I spent 10 years making the film," Ito said in a speech after the documentary was screened at a theater in Tokyo. "I'm happy from the bottom of my heart."

The film details Ito's experience after sexual assault by a former television reporter in 2015.

It was screened at overseas film festivals in 2024 and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's U.S. Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, lawyers, including those who helped Ito win a civil lawsuit against the former TV journalist over her sexual abuse case, had criticized the use of hotel security camera images and statements from taxi drivers without permission.

