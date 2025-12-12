Japan Auto Unions Eye Pay Hike of 12,000 Yen or More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions compiled a draft proposal on Friday to seek a monthly pay scale hike of at least 12,000 yen in next year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

JAW, which consists of labor unions of auto-related companies, will maintain demands as strong as last year to sustain momentum for pay raises, despite challenges in the industry stemming from high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Last year, the group requested a hike of exactly 12,000 yen.

"More than 12,000 yen is not just a request," said Akihiro Kaneko, president of the group, at a press conference in Tokyo. "I am committed to making it a reality."

After the proposal is formally adopted at the group's central committee meeting on Jan. 15, member labor unions will submit their wage requests to management.

