Kyocera, Fujifilm, Others Eyeing Investments in Rapidus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Kyocera Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corp. and other Japanese firms are considering investing in Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors, it was learned Friday.

The new funds are expected to put the Japanese chipmaker on track to achieving its goal of securing about 130 billion yen in additional private-sector investments during the current fiscal year ending in March 2026.

Other companies eyeing stakes in Rapidus are Honda Motor Co., Fujitsu Ltd. and Canon Inc., according to informed sources.

Possible new investors also include Nagase & Co., which transports semiconductor materials to Rapidus' plant in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, and Argo Graphics Inc., which develops software for the semiconductor industry, the sources said.

In the financial sector, Japan's three megabanks--MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank--plus the government-backed Development Bank of Japan will invest up to 25 billion yen in total in Rapidus. Among regional lenders, North Pacific Bank and Higo Bank are believed to be considering investments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]