Chinese Flattop Liaoning Back to East China Sea

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--Chinese military ships, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, entered the East China Sea from the Pacific on Friday by sailing north between the main island of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa and Miyako Island, part of Okinawa, the Joint Staff of Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The vessels may be on their way home after ending a series of exercises in the Pacific, and the ministry continues closely tracking their moves.

According to the ministry, a Chinese carrier strike group led by the Liaoning sailed south between Okinawa's main island and Miyako Island and entered the Pacific on Saturday last week.

Over the high seas about 270 kilometers west of the Okinawa island of Okidaitojima on Saturday afternoon, a J-15 fighter jet from the Chinese aircraft carrier directed its radar at Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighters engaging in anti-airspace violation activities.

The Chinese fleet was then joined by a replenishment vessel and continued exercises in the Pacific. On Tuesday, the Liaoning and other ships were confirmed to be sailing about 500 km north of the remote Tokyo island of Okinotorishima in the Pacific.

