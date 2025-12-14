Number of Japanese Workers at U.N. Agencies Hits Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japanese workers at U.N. agencies as of the end of 2024 was 979, the highest since records began in 1990.

While the figure is close to the Japanese government's target of 1,000 workers in 2025, it accounts for only 2 pct of the overall total of U.N. agency workers.

By boosting the number of Japanese staff, the government aims to increase those promoted to leadership positions and enhance the country's influence within the United Nations.

"It is extremely important for Japanese people to play active roles in various posts in order for the country to take the lead in forming rules in the international community," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference on Friday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the number of Japanese who hold deputy director or higher positions at 44 U.N. agencies, including the secretariat, also hit a record high of 94.

