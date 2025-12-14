INTERVIEW: U.S. Representative Says Resolution to Show Support for Japan Needed

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--The United States needs to express solidarity with Japan including through a Congress resolution amid growing Tokyo-Beijing tensions following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks regarding a possible Taiwan contingency, Ami Bera, a Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"I think Beijing overreacted," Bera, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said of China's apparent retaliatory measures in response to Takaichi's remarks, such as advising its people to refrain from visiting Japan. "Those are not how we resolve these issues."

"We as the United States should stand up and say that's not acceptable and we have your (Japan's) back," he went on to say, adding that the Democrats will continue to seek to work with the Republicans to put out a joint statement or a joint resolution expressing the United States' support for Japan, which is "one of our closest friends in the world."

"If we let China get away with this, they'll continue to do more provocative actions," he said.

Takaichi said last month that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, in which the country can exercise its right to collective self-defense.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]