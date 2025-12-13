Japan Govt Vows All-Out Push to Resolve N. Korea's Abductions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the long-standing issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stressing its urgency.

"The abduction issue is not history, but an ongoing matter that must be solved now," Kihara, who also serves as minister in charge of the abduction issue, said at a government-hosted symposium in Tokyo.

Under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, "I would exhaust every possible means to secure a resolution," he said. "I intend to be the last minister responsible for this issue."

Koichiro Iizuka, secretary-general of a group of families of abductees to North Korea, said, "The abduction issue and the problem of Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development programs should be separated, and the abduction issue should be addressed as the top priority."

Iizuka appealed for a reunion with his mother, Yaeko Taguchi, who was abducted at age 22 when he was one year old.

