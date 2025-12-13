Japan Finance Chief Effectively Accepts BOJ Rate Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Saturday effectively signaled acceptance of an anticipated interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

"There is no major disagreement between us and the BOJ," Katayama said in a speech in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. "I thought I should say this since reports have been circulating."

The Japanese central bank is reportedly likely to raise its policy interest rate to around 0.75 pct from around 0.5 pct at present at its two-day monetary policy meeting through Friday.

