Princess Aiko Attends Ceremony for Chiba Univ.'s School of Nursing

Tokyo, Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko on Sunday attended a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Chiba University's School of Nursing.

"I hope that you will continue to thrive while supporting people, and that you will dedicate your efforts to the further advancement of nursing and nursing science," the princess, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, said in her speech at the ceremony held at the university in the eastern Japan city of Chiba.

She also reflected on her visit in May to areas affected by the January 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, noting that focusing efforts on nursing and disaster victim support during emergencies is becoming increasingly important.

Chiba University is the country's only national university with a nursing department. Some 400 people, including students and university staff, attended the ceremony.

