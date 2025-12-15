JAXA's Small Demonstration Satellite Successfully Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Rocket Lab Corp. of the United States successfully launched a technology demonstration satellite for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on Sunday, according to JAXA.

The rapid innovative payload demonstration satellite-4, or RAISE-4, was launched aboard Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from the U.S. company's launch complex 1 in New Zealand.

RAISE-4 carries parts and equipment developed by NTT Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and others, including Japanese space ventures, as part of the innovative satellite technology demonstration program led by JAXA.

The program is designed to provide universities and companies with opportunities to test whether their parts and equipment can be used in space and to launch microsatellites.

Previously, such demonstration satellites were launched using Japan's small Epsilon rockets. However, the Epsilon-6 launch vehicle, carrying RAISE-3 and other satellites, failed in October 2022.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]