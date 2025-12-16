4 Years On, Osaka Arson Victim's Sister Helps Rehabilitate Inmates

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Four years after a deadly arson attack on a psychosomatic clinic in the western Japan city of Osaka, the sister of the clinic's then 49-year-old director is helping rehabilitate inmates, as well as people suffering from drug addiction.

Nobuko Nishizawa, 48, whose brother, Kotaro, was among the 26 victims of the Dec. 17, 2021, attack, began meeting with inmates this year.

At a correctional medical facility in the city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in July, she met with a foreign inmate in his 20s who had committed fraud after losing his part-time job.

When the inmate expressed concern about his life after release, Nishizawa said, "You have to reflect on your actions, but it doesn't mean you don't have the right to be happy."

The inmate asked for advice on how to organize his feelings, and she replied: "It's good to step away and stop thinking about it. Everyone experiences momentary anger."

