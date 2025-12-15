Man Arrested after 2 Stabbed near Fukuoka Dome

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder in an incident in which a man and a woman were attacked near the Mizuho PayPay Dome stadium in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The Fukuoka prefectural police arrested Naoya Yamaguchi, an unemployed man from the prefecture’s Itoshima, for allegedly stabbing the 44-year-old man in the chest with a knife near an elevator hall of the dome’s parking lot around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Yamaguchi is also suspected of stabbing the 27-year-old woman in the back inside a commercial facility adjacent to the dome.

Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The male victim is a staff member of idol group HKT 48, based in a theater within the commercial facility.

