Japan to Set Minimum Wage Target Next Summer: Takaichi

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that the government will consider a new minimum wage target in detail toward next summer, when it will release a new growth strategy.

She made the remark at the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which discussed the fiscal 2025 draft supplementary budget with Takaichi and all her cabinet members in attendance.

The ruling parties plan to vote on the supplementary budget at Budget Committee and Upper House plenary meetings slated for Tuesday.

Takaichi emphasized that her cabinet will take stronger measures than past cabinets to ensure minimum wage growth.

"It's important for companies not to hold too much cash and deposits but to increase distribution to workers," she said, reiterating her intent to strengthen such moves through a revision of the country's Corporate Governance Code.

