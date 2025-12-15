China Sanctions Ex-Japan SDF Chief over Taiwan Links

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday announced sanctions against Shigeru Iwasaki, a former chief of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Joint Staff who currently serves as a political adviser to the executive branch of Taiwan's government.

The sanctions, which took effect the same day, come as the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly criticizes Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remarks regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, urging its citizens not to visit Japan.

The ministry claimed that Iwasaki has openly colluded with Taiwan independence forces and caused serious damage to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Iwasaki is banned from entering China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and from engaging in interactions and transactions with individuals and groups in China. His assets in China, if any, will also be frozen.

In September this year, China imposed similar sanctions on Japanese lawmaker Seki Hei of the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai) for spreading misinformation about Taiwan, the Senkaku Islands, and history issues.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said, "It is regrettable that the Chinese side is taking unilateral measures against the Japanese people, as if to intimidate positions and ways of thinking that are different from its own."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]