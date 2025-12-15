Man Rearrested over Fatal Hit-and-Run in Tokyo's Adachi Ward

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police rearrested a 37-year-old man Monday on the fresh charges of dangerous driving resulting in death and a hit-and-run in the capital's Adachi Ward last month.

The suspect, Yusuke Yokoo, was initially apprehended at his home in the same ward on Nov. 24 on suspicion of stealing a car from a dealership, after two pedestrians were killed and a dozen of others were injured in accidents caused by the car earlier the same day.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, which disclosed the suspect's name after assessing whether he could bear criminal responsibility, Yokoo was served with the fresh arrest warrant because he is now suspected of hitting Gladys Grace Rotaquio Testado, a 28-year-old Philippine woman, while she was walking on a crosswalk on a national road in the ward's Umejima district around 12:30 p.m. on that day and fled. She was confirmed dead later.

Investigative sources said Yokoo ran through a red light and drove into the crosswalk at about 70 kilometers per hour by pressing on the accelerator and that Testado was sent flying some 15 meters.

Yokoo allegedly stole the car, which was on display at the dealership in the same ward, and drove north and stopped at a gas station in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, some two hours before the hit-and-run accident, which happened after the theft suspect was spotted by a police car when returning to Adachi, ignored a police request for him to pull over, and fled around 400 meters against two red lights.

