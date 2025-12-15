Hiroshima A-Bomb Victim Identified by DNA Test

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--The remains of a victim of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima, western Japan, have been identified using the first DNA testing of preserved hair, the city government said Monday.

The victim was identified as Hatsue Kajiyama, who was 13 when she died in the bombing on Aug. 6, 1945.

The breakthrough followed an inquiry in May by her nephew, Shuji Kajiyama, 60, in Fuchu, Hiroshima Prefecture. He contacted the city after noticing that a name listed on the cenotaph's registry at the Peace Memorial Park closely resembled that of her surviving sister.

At the city's request, Kanagawa Dental University in Yokosuka, near Tokyo, compared DNA from the preserved hair with DNA of the sister and found results consistent with a blood relationship, city officials said.

Relatives plan to seek the return of the remains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]