Japan's Ruling Bloc Mulls Easier Rules for Defense Equipment Exports

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties started discussions on Monday to ease the country's restrictions on exports of defense equipment.

The Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai, agreed to abolish existing rules limiting defense equipment exports to items for five categories, such as rescue and transportation.

The ruling coalition plans to submit its proposals to the government as early as February.

The LDP said that the ruling bloc should consider whether Japan will be allowed to export weapons to invaded countries and countries currently in combat. Currently, exports of lethal equipment to such countries are banned.

The LDP said scrapping the five categories will help Japan strengthen collaboration with partner countries, improve its combat sustainability and beef up its defense industry.

