Top Shareholder Plans to Raise Fuji Media Stake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Monday that its top shareholder, Aya Nomura, has told the company that she aims to raise her stake in the parent of Fuji Television Network Inc. to up to 33.3 pct.

Nomura, the eldest daughter of activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, and an investment fund related to Murakami, owned 17.33 pct of Fuji Media together as of late August.

Fuji Media is expected to launch a poison pill defense to block Nomura’s attempt.

The Nomura side has demanded that Fuji Media separate its real estate business and better shareholder returns.

In a letter addressed to the company, Nomura said she will withdraw the share purchase plan if it accepts the demands, according to Fuji Media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]