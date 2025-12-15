Another Stabbing Incident Occurs in Fukuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 70s was stabbed in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka on Monday evening, and his 37-year-old unemployed son was later arrested on suspicion of violating the swords and firearms control law.

At around 6:10 p.m., police received an emergency call reporting that a person had been stabbed and was bleeding. The victim was then found bleeding near a parked minivehicle and taken to a hospital in the city. He was conscious, according to police sources.

The incident occurred a day after two people were stabbed near the Mizuho PayPay Dome stadium in the same city. A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

In Monday’s case, the suspect, Yuki Sakai, admitted to stabbing his father with intent to kill, the sources said. He told police that he stabbed his father several times inside the minivehicle, and blood stains were found inside.

The incident took place in a downtown district about 350 meters from JR Hakata Station.

